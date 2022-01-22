Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Wolfe Research lowered their price target on the stock from $694.00 to $497.00. The stock had previously closed at $508.25, but opened at $409.04. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Netflix shares last traded at $386.68, with a volume of 811,279 shares changing hands.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NFLX. Erste Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $451.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $575.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $565.42.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total transaction of $4,720,326.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,463 shares of company stock valued at $15,928,471. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in Netflix by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $599.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $589.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

