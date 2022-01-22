New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Trading 0.4% Higher

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) shares traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.59 and last traded at $2.53. 142,290 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 279,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

Separately, TheStreet raised New Concept Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 87.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBR. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in New Concept Energy by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 23,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in New Concept Energy by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 11,287 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in New Concept Energy by 607.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 208,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 179,039 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of New Concept Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of New Concept Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

About New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR)

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in the provision of real estate rental services. It also maintains property and liability insurance intended to cover claims for its real estate and corporate operations. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

