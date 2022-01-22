New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Trading 0.4% Higher

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) shares traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.59 and last traded at $2.53. 142,290 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 279,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.
Separately, TheStreet raised New Concept Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.
New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 87.13%.
About New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR)
New Concept Energy, Inc engages in the provision of real estate rental services. It also maintains property and liability insurance intended to cover claims for its real estate and corporate operations. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
