New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 5,405 Shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,831 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JHX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 30.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 92.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 37,153 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 4.4% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 3.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $629,000. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

James Hardie Industries stock opened at $34.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.27. James Hardie Industries plc has a 1-year low of $27.75 and a 1-year high of $41.85.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The business had revenue of $903.20 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from James Hardie Industries’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.26. James Hardie Industries’s payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of James Hardie Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. CLSA lowered shares of James Hardie Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

