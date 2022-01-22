New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $377,000 Stock Position in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,195 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLDT. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 100.0% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 207.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 66,368.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 12,610 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 57.0% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the third quarter worth $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.52 per share, with a total value of $125,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLDT opened at $13.10 on Friday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.56. The company has a market capitalization of $638.86 million, a PE ratio of -50.38 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLDT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chatham Lodging Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Chatham Lodging Trust Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

