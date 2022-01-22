New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $395,000 Stock Holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,931 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORMP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 1,516.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,269,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,986,000 after buying an additional 1,190,970 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,709,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,824,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 1,183.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 200,751 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,906,000. 20.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ORMP opened at $8.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $341.49 million, a PE ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.77. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.25.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.20% and a negative net margin of 908.55%. Analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORMP shares. Aegis boosted their price target on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Profile

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

