New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,768 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of G1 Therapeutics worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 47.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 19,229 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 319.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 793,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,892,000 after acquiring an additional 603,929 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 90.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,738,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,327,000 after acquiring an additional 823,373 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. grew its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 5.2% during the third quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 62,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 7.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $8.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $370.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.89. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $37.07.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.66% and a negative net margin of 316.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 34,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $355,241.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GTHX. Raymond James decreased their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, G1 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

