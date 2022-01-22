New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 29,727 Shares of VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,727 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of VistaGen Therapeutics worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 339.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,650,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,697,000 after purchasing an additional 8,996,421 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 53.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,882,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078,523 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $9,638,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 190.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 690.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,079,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get VistaGen Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of VistaGen Therapeutics stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $3.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.44. The stock has a market cap of $299.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.89.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.41% and a negative net margin of 2,183.17%. The business had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN).

Receive News & Ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.