New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,604 Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,604 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of American Public Education worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of American Public Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Public Education by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of American Public Education in the 3rd quarter valued at $651,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Public Education by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,998,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,981,000 after purchasing an additional 168,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Public Education by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APEI opened at $20.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. American Public Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.11 and a 52-week high of $39.19. The firm has a market cap of $378.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.27 and its 200-day moving average is $25.18.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). American Public Education had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $98.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Public Education Profile

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

