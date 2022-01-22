New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,759 Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,759 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 8.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 180,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after acquiring an additional 14,774 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 39.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,114,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,516,000 after acquiring an additional 884,970 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 6,723 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 41.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,906,000. 45.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTAI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BioXcel Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

Shares of NASDAQ BTAI opened at $16.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.30. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $67.74. The firm has a market cap of $466.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.97.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.12. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

