Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63,700.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $75,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,272.7% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period.

Shares of SHY stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $85.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,322,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,678,674. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $85.03 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.52 and its 200-day moving average is $85.91.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%.

