Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 56.8% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1,055.1% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 49.5% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

SCHP traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.37. 4,884,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,782,746. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $60.31 and a 52-week high of $64.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.