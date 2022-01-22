Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,018,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,737,000 after purchasing an additional 141,691 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,167,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,300,000 after purchasing an additional 405,213 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,976,000 after buying an additional 51,744 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 230,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,691,000 after buying an additional 50,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 215,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,955,000 after buying an additional 33,768 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VAW traded down $5.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $182.26. The company had a trading volume of 338,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,962. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.03. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $151.95 and a 52-week high of $201.03.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

