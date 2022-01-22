Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. Sells 2,655 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 21.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the period. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.90. The stock had a trading volume of 14,939,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,557,912. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.16. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $90.40 and a one year high of $96.66.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.769 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $9.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.15%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

