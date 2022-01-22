Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.0% of Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $8.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $402.69. 16,219,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,676,301. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $338.57 and a 52 week high of $441.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $428.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $415.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

