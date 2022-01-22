NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.77) price objective on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NewRiver REIT from GBX 74 ($1.01) to GBX 80 ($1.09) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

LON NRR opened at GBX 93.70 ($1.28) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £289.96 million and a PE ratio of -2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.41. NewRiver REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 70 ($0.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 109.20 ($1.49). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 86.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 82.79.

In other NewRiver REIT news, insider Will Hobman purchased 17,576 shares of NewRiver REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of £14,939.60 ($20,384.23).

About NewRiver REIT

NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

