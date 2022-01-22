NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $92.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $78.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.77 and a beta of 1.02. NexPoint Residential Trust has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $84.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.13 and a 200 day moving average of $68.44.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.82). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 9.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is currently -192.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the third quarter worth about $13,130,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 366.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 249,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,732,000 after acquiring an additional 196,186 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,658,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,158,000 after purchasing an additional 152,909 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,557,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,327,000. 76.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

