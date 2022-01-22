Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 942,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296,601 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $143,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 53.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 15.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 23,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total value of $3,930,003.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 248,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total transaction of $42,330,512.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 506,757 shares of company stock valued at $86,346,889 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $158.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.06. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $107.15 and a one year high of $171.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 36.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.60.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

