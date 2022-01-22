NEXT.coin 24 Hour Volume Tops $77,002.00 (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 22nd. One NEXT.coin coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major exchanges. NEXT.coin has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NEXT.coin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,557.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $294.81 or 0.00829110 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00252765 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00035218 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002392 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00011189 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004293 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00024047 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

