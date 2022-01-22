NextDAO (NAX) Hits Market Cap of $4.28 Million

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded up 82.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 21st. NextDAO has a total market cap of $4.28 million and $1.65 million worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NextDAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, NextDAO has traded up 75.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000507 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00054324 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004748 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

NextDAO Profile

NextDAO (NAX) is a coin. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,255,146,621 coins and its circulating supply is 2,214,914,512 coins. NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

Buying and Selling NextDAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NextDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

