NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) will report earnings per share of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NextEra Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. NextEra Energy also posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.54. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NextEra Energy.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.83.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,097,113.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $82.60 on Friday. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $93.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.27 and its 200 day moving average is $83.94. The stock has a market cap of $162.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

