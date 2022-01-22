Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN) Raised to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$14.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NXR.UN stock opened at C$2.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$234.68 million and a PE ratio of 4.33. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$1.09 and a 1-year high of C$2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.75, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.31.

Get Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (the ÂREITÂ) was established under the laws of Ontario pursuant to its declaration of trust, as amended and restated effective April 28, 2014 and November 28, 2017. The REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust which owns and operates commercial real estate properties in Western Canada, Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.