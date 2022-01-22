Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN) Raised to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$14.50 price objective on the stock.
Shares of NXR.UN stock opened at C$2.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$234.68 million and a PE ratio of 4.33. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$1.09 and a 1-year high of C$2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.75, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.31.
Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
