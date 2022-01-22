Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 1,131 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 9.3% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 23.2% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 60,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 11,364 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 12.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 795,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,623,000 after purchasing an additional 88,181 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 20.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 147,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 25,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 8.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 76,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ally Financial news, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 11,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $556,311.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $696,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,540 shares of company stock valued at $2,087,774. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $47.06 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $36.33 and a one year high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.55.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 38.75% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 12.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALLY shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.86.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

