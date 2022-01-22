Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Boosts Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,678 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 23.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,827,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,021,712,000 after purchasing an additional 907,064 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 15.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,057,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,699,508,000 after purchasing an additional 545,690 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 25.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,130,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $892,219,000 after purchasing an additional 429,575 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 923,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $386,018,000 after acquiring an additional 300,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 815,864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $341,708,000 after acquiring an additional 115,080 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $511.80.

TDY stock opened at $414.27 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $353.82 and a 52-week high of $465.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $429.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $437.14. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.12.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total transaction of $2,374,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

