Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Grows Stock Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,931,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 31,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

ALNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $141.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.63.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $136.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.17. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.08 and a 1-year high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $187.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.69 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.37% and a negative net margin of 111.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total transaction of $5,827,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total transaction of $549,687.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

