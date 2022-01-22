Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Grows Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 49.3% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Zscaler by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Zscaler by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Zscaler from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. boosted their price target on Zscaler from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Zscaler from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $362.00 to $320.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.15.

ZS stock opened at $241.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of -111.49 and a beta of 0.86. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.03 and a 12-month high of $376.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.69.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.42, for a total transaction of $622,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.75, for a total value of $2,203,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,267 shares of company stock worth $24,458,582 over the last ninety days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.