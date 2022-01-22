Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $2.28 Million Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,840,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,751 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 29.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,380,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,751,990 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 33.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,969,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970,795 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,533,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,236 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,410,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,904,000 after acquiring an additional 36,430 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $121,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.35.

HST stock opened at $17.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 12.04 and a quick ratio of 12.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.89 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average of $16.67. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.02.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

