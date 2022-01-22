Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Increases Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 36,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

TRU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.45.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $101.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.73 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.57. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $83.11 and a 1-year high of $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $791.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.74 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.57%.

In other TransUnion news, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $4,973,069.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $75,442.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

