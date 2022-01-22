Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 1,564 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,804 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RNG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 440.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in RingCentral by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in RingCentral by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. bought a new position in RingCentral during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $167.33 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.60 and a 12-month high of $449.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $197.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.92 and a beta of 0.68.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $414.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.31, for a total transaction of $1,308,400.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total value of $140,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,938 shares of company stock worth $7,266,106 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RNG. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on RingCentral from $404.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.41.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

