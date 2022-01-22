NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NN Group from €42.00 ($47.73) to €45.00 ($51.14) in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays raised NN Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get NN Group alerts:

Shares of NN Group stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.74. The company had a trading volume of 82,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,757. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.18. NN Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.62 and a fifty-two week high of $29.64.

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.