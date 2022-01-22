Noble Rock Acquisition (OTCMKTS:NRACU) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NRACU)’s stock price was down 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.81 and last traded at $9.83. Approximately 22,672 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 185% from the average daily volume of 7,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.92.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Noble Rock Acquisition by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Alpine Global Management LLC grew its position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 20,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 8,764 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

