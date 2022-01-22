Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.78 Million

Brokerages expect Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) to post $26.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.31 million to $33.64 million. Nordic American Tankers posted sales of $16.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers will report full-year sales of $71.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $64.18 million to $78.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $173.80 million, with estimates ranging from $144.21 million to $192.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nordic American Tankers.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.35 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 207.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NAT shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Nordic American Tankers from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Nordic American Tankers from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 126.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 9,704 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 26.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NAT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,053,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,521. Nordic American Tankers has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $4.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $278.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is -5.00%.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

