Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $144.11

Northbridge Industrial Services plc (LON:NBI)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 144.11 ($1.97) and traded as high as GBX 173 ($2.36). Northbridge Industrial Services shares last traded at GBX 173 ($2.36), with a volume of 12,389 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Northbridge Industrial Services in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 164.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 144.50. The company has a market capitalization of £49.85 million and a P/E ratio of -343.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.78.

Northbridge Industrial Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, hiring, and sale of specialist industrial equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Crestchic Loadbanks and Transformers, and Tasman Oil Tools. It offers loadbank equipment that are primarily used for the commissioning and maintenance of independent power sources, such as diesel generators and gas turbines; and transformers.

