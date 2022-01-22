Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 13.45%. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $113.93 on Friday. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $88.20 and a 52-week high of $135.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.16%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.85.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total value of $236,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $5,726,533.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,505 shares of company stock valued at $7,137,348 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

