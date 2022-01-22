Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target Cut to $135.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Northern Trust from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $157.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Northern Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Northern Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Northern Trust in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.85.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $113.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.86. The stock has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Northern Trust has a one year low of $88.20 and a one year high of $135.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 21.70%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.16%.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total value of $236,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,395 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,174,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,505 shares of company stock valued at $7,137,348 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Amundi bought a new position in Northern Trust in the second quarter worth about $135,059,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 26.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,464,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $265,659,000 after acquiring an additional 523,077 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 3,941.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 455,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,637,000 after acquiring an additional 443,988 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in Northern Trust in the second quarter worth about $34,227,766,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 180.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 568,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,253,000 after acquiring an additional 365,283 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.