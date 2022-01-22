NorthRock Partners LLC Acquires 1,246 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,273 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 183.5% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 42.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DZ Bank raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.96.

ORCL stock opened at $82.22 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $219.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.00 and a 200 day moving average of $90.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.