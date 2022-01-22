NorthRock Partners LLC Acquires 183 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,415,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,906,241,000 after acquiring an additional 132,675 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,790,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,684,583,000 after purchasing an additional 49,172 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,904,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,024,335,000 after purchasing an additional 242,151 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,668,000 after purchasing an additional 133,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,939,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $683,911,000 after purchasing an additional 31,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $415.18.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company stock opened at $364.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.15. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $278.95 and a 52 week high of $400.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $358.51 and a 200-day moving average of $356.55.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.12%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.