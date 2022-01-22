NorthRock Partners LLC Acquires 605 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Amundi bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $628,336,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $412,006,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,240,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,247 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,887,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,767,000. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on UPS. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.07.

Shares of UPS opened at $201.95 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.76 and a 1-year high of $220.24. The stock has a market cap of $175.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.