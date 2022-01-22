NorthRock Partners LLC Acquires 627 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 12,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.47.

CAT stock opened at $214.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.41. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.34 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $115.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.