NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 130 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

NorthRock Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 81,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 193,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 19,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the period.

Shares of IJS opened at $99.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.48 and a 200-day moving average of $103.08. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $85.45 and a one year high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

