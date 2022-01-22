NorthRock Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

NorthRock Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,528 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $437,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 25,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 58,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares during the period.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $122.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.41 and its 200-day moving average is $118.89. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $96.44 and a 12 month high of $128.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.837 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

