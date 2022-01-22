NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Stock Price Up 0.3%

NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY)’s share price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.05 and last traded at $20.05. Approximately 279 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

NTDTY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on NTT DATA in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NTT DATA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.22.

NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. NTT DATA had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. On average, analysts forecast that NTT DATA Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY)

NTT DATA Corp. engages in the development and integration of information technology (IT) and data communication systems. It operates through the following segments: Public and Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise and Solutions, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM), and Others.

