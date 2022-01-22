Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Shares Gap Up to $5.35

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.35, but opened at $5.75. Nuvation Bio shares last traded at $5.81, with a volume of 935 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.03.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts predict that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 295,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $2,879,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Oleg Nodelman acquired 185,026 shares of Nuvation Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.69 per share, with a total value of $1,422,849.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,710,000 shares of company stock valued at $44,843,200 in the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the second quarter worth $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the second quarter worth $39,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the second quarter worth $66,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the third quarter worth $100,000. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

