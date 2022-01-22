Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) Shares Down 1.5%

Nuvera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVR) shares traded down 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.65 and last traded at $21.65. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.99.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.54. The company has a market capitalization of $112.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Nuvera Communications alerts:

Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.39 million for the quarter. Nuvera Communications had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%.

Nuvera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of diversified communications services through its subsidiaries. It offers voice, digital television, wireless, Internet services, and technology solutions for residential and business clients. The company was founded on May 1, 1905 and is headquartered in New Ulm, MN.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.