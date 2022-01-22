NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,393 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $6,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in NVR by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in NVR by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in NVR by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in NVR by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,372,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in NVR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVR. UBS Group began coverage on NVR in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $4,825.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,252.40.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $5,154.98 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4,330.00 and a 1-year high of $5,982.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5,578.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5,223.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $88.77 by ($2.33). NVR had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $65.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4,860.00 per share, with a total value of $486,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total value of $6,814,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

