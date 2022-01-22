O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 15,236 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 193.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,236 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PDM. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,112,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,729 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,354,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,025,000 after purchasing an additional 592,927 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,065,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,732,000 after purchasing an additional 533,955 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,782,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,920,000 after purchasing an additional 504,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 393.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 342,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,334,000 after purchasing an additional 273,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSE:PDM opened at $17.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.34. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $20.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.35%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

