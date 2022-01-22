O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 16,237 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 1,623,700.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,237 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHX. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 515.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,763,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315,092 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 6,481.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 513,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,184,000 after purchasing an additional 506,155 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,496,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,552,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,512,000 after acquiring an additional 403,614 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,270,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,541,000 after acquiring an additional 380,293 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.28.

CHX opened at $22.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.09. ChampionX Co. has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $30.48. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.51 and a beta of 3.21.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $818.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.93 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 48,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $1,317,401.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

