O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,211 Shares of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) by 32.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,205 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GAMCO Investors were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 4.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 262,538 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after buying an additional 12,021 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Investors in the second quarter valued at about $5,513,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 73.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,710 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 85.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,811 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 368,555 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GBL stock opened at $22.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.95 and a 200-day moving average of $25.99. The company has a market cap of $614.12 million, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.92. GAMCO Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $29.94.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The closed-end fund reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $75.91 million during the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 96.99%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from GAMCO Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. GAMCO Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.23%.

GAMCO Investors Company Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory and asset management services. It provides investment services, which manages separate accounts for high net worth individuals, institutions, and qualified pension plans, and through the company’s role as advisor to a family of mutual funds.

