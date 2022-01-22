O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 1,740 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,295,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $784,935,000 after buying an additional 228,942 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,638,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $619,315,000 after buying an additional 380,438 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,161,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,397,000 after buying an additional 128,577 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 33.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,941,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,593,000 after buying an additional 731,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after buying an additional 127,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total transaction of $1,292,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $1,991,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HALO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. upped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.14.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $33.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.30. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.79 and a 1-year high of $56.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.24 and a 200 day moving average of $39.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 8.99 and a quick ratio of 8.50.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $115.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.94 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 187.85% and a net margin of 88.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

