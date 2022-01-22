O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,609 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $331,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 57,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 16.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 184,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 25,462 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 102.5% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 26,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 75.3% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 14,510 shares during the period.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $22.04 on Friday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $26.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 56.31%. The company had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 210.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently -1.44%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEB. Bank of America lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 1,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $43,192.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 19,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $476,386.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,979 shares of company stock worth $772,842. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.