O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,680 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 11.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 8,666 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 5.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,456,000 after acquiring an additional 13,762 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 134.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the second quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 231.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 13,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AAN opened at $21.32 on Friday. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.64 and a 1-year high of $37.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.34. The company has a market capitalization of $671.22 million and a PE ratio of 7.61.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.26. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Aaron’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

In related news, Director John W. Robinson sold 16,041 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $383,219.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Robinson sold 18,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $473,785.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,963 shares of company stock valued at $175,428 over the last quarter. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Aaron’s

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.